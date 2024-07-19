Province seeks to supply power to Malapascua following Cebeco’s withdrawal

THE Cebu Provincial Government will request permission from the Department of Energy (DOE) to assume responsibility as the power generator to supply electricity to Malapascua Island in Daanbantayan town.

This after the Cebu Electric Cooperative Inc. (Cebeco II) terminated its contract with PowerSource Philippines Inc. (PSPI) due to inadequate power service in the island.

The contract was terminated as a result of Cebeco II serving PSPI with a Dispute Notice for failing to meet the service criteria stipulated in their agreement.

The province aims to deliver enough power supply to the well-known tourist destination in northern Cebu.

The investigations headed by Cebeco II general manager Engr. Lowell Belciña revealed that since 2019, the PSI has not been able to meet the island's 220-kilowatt load demand.

In May, the Capitol delivered four sets of 500 KVA generators to Malapascua that can provide two megawatts, enough to meet the island's peak demand for electricity.

A memorandum of agreement is set to be signed to formalize the new arrangement, which is a major step in guaranteeing the island's steady power supply. (ANV, TPT)