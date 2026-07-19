Province strengthens ties with civil society groups

URBAN poor groups need sustained government support to address environmental challenges and improve livelihoods, a community leader said during the Participatory Governance Summit, where the Cebu Provincial Government promoted stronger collaboration with civil society organizations (CSOs).

Teresita Calamohoy, vice president and marketing officer of the Tingub Community Urban Poor Homeowners Association Inc. in Mandaue City, said the summit gave grassroots organizations an opportunity to raise concerns about poverty and environmental protection while ensuring government officials hear their communities.

The summit, held on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, was the third forum under the Province’s participatory governance initiative, following the Clean Cebu Campaign in March and the Cebu Climate Action Summit in April.

Elizar Sabinay Jr. of the Cebu Province Planning and Development Office said many CSOs have yet to seek accreditation because they do not recognize its benefits. To encourage participation, the Province launched the “Ato ang Sugbo Katilingbanong Serbisyo Award sa Sugbo” (Ato ang Sugbo KSAW), which recognizes partnerships and provides financial incentives.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro institutionalized the awards program through Executive Order 34, Series of 2026, signed on June 8. The initiative recognizes partnerships between local government units, CSOs, people’s organizations and cooperatives that have worked together for at least one year.

Baricuatro said her administration will involve CSOs from planning through project implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

In a prerecorded message, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto supported the Province’s initiative, saying involving citizens in planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation promotes more inclusive growth and strengthens government accountability. / CDF