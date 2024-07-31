Province to host Mindanao mayors’ confab

THE Cebu Provincial Government will be hosting the Mindanao Island Cluster Conference (MICC) of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) this coming August 7 at the Capitol.

This comes following Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental Mayor Jason John Joyce’s visit to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol on July 26.

Joyce sought Garcia for her assistance in making the event a success.

Around 200 municipal mayors from all around Mindanao will be in Cebu for the conference to talk about and exchange best practices, insights, and strategies for sustainable development, according to Joyce, the LMP vice president for Mindanao.

Sun Shimura, the mayor of Daanbantayan, and LMP Cebu president accompanied Joyce to the Capitol.

Governor Garcia also extended an invitation to the mayors of Mindanao to join the celebration of Cebu Province's 455th anniversary on August 6.

The MICC is expected to enhance collaboration and knowledge exchange among local government units in Mindanao. (ANV, TPT)