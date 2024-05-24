Province to launch organic hog farming next month

THE "Sugbo Baboyan sa Limpyo ug Hapsay nga Tugkaran" program of the Cebu Provincial Government will be launched next month.

This was announced by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia during a meeting with the mayors on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

In order to keep pigs healthy and disease-free, the initiative aims to promote organic and sustainable hog farming.

Harvests from the Sugbusog garden are fed to the hogs, eliminating the need for commercial feeds.

Top-performing local government units, barangays, puroks and households will receive rewards to ensure that the program is genuinely worth their while.

The incentive scheme aims to encourage hog raisers from across the province to participate in the program, which also seeks to boost the availability of native hogs, which are known to have low body fat content and flavorful meat, for the local lechon industry.

The program is expected to benefit the industry workers, reduce consumer prices, and uphold Cebu's reputation as the nation's lechon capital. (ANV, TPT)