Provincial Board backs proposed international airport hub in Medellin

TO BOOST trade and tourism, the Cebu Provincial Board approved a resolution supporting the development of a major international airport hub in northern Cebu during an out-of-town session in Madridejos on June 22, 2026.

Sponsored by Board Member Nelson Mondigo, the resolution identifies Medellin and its surrounding areas as ideal for large-scale infrastructure projects due to their flat terrain.

The proposed international airport will complement Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), currently the province’s only aviation facility handling both domestic and international flights.

The project aims to expand northern Cebu's transportation network, which includes Medellin's Port of Kawit and Bantayan Island's Port of Santa Fe, both of which link the province to Eastern Visayas.

To kick-start development, Mondigo urged relevant government agencies to immediately conduct feasibility studies and public consultations.

Tourism and aviation in Cebu

Hailed as the country’s "Crown Jewel of Tourism," Cebu boasts a rich colonial history, world-class beaches, and diverse outdoor adventures.

According to the Philippine Information Agency, the Department of Tourism recognizes Cebu Province as the centerpiece of Central Visayas’ tourism industry. The region welcomed 31.5 million foreign visitors from 2000 to 2024.

On February 6, SunStar Cebu reported that MCIA handled 1.3 million passengers in January alone, driven by strong travel demand and a surge in international traffic.

Beyond tourism, Mondigo underscored the importance of establishing a second airport hub to better facilitate domestic trade.

“The development of an international airport in northern Cebu would further reinforce the province’s role as a major gateway to the Visayas and Mindanao and contribute significantly to national economic growth and regional development,” the resolution stated. (Gabriel Solamo, UP Cebu intern)