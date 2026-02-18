Provincial Board okays PCDO creation on second reading

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) approved on second reading a proposed ordinance creating the Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO) to oversee cooperative development policies, training and monitoring.

The measure, authored by 4th District PB Member Nelson Mondigo was approved on its second reading on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, to establish the PCDO as the primary policy-making, planning, coordinating and implementing body for all cooperative development programs and initiatives in Cebu.

Scope

Under the ordinance, the PCDO will formulate policies and development plans for cooperatives, provide technical and institutional assistance, conduct capability-building programs, promote cooperative organization and monitor the performance and socio-economic impact of cooperatives in the province.

The proposed office will also establish a Provincial Cooperative Council (PCC), which will serve as an advisory and consultative body composed of representatives from cooperative federations, unions, primary cooperatives, relevant government agencies and private sector partners.

As of June 30, 2025, Cebu recorded 1,151 registered cooperatives, though only 517 remain active. Among these, six cooperatives hold assets exceeding P1 billion each, while over 100 are classified as large and medium-sized enterprises.

The proposed ordinance abolishes the existing position of cooperatives officer created under Provincial Ordinance 9215 in 1992 to pave the way for the institutionalization of the PCDO. It clarified that the abolition is part of a reorganization and rationalization of offices and is not intended to target any individual.

Body

The PCDO will be headed by a provincial cooperative development officer with the rank of department head, appointed by the governor and confirmed by the PB. The office will have an initial plantilla of eight positions, including development specialists, a project development officer, registration officer and administrative staff.

Funding for the initial operation of the office will be sourced from available funds of the Office of the Governor, subject to existing budgetary and auditing rules. Thereafter, its annual funding requirements will be included in the Province’s regular budget. (CDF)