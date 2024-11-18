Provincial Board OKs P25B budget on 2nd reading

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) approved the proposed P25 billion budget for 2025 on its second reading at the regular session on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

The session, presided over by Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, was attended by 16 PB members.

The approved budget, representing an 8.7 percent increase compared to the ₱23 billion from the previous year, includes P14 billion allocated for the Annual Investment Plan (AIP). A significant portion of the funds will be dedicated to infrastructure and development projects within the province. The AIP was initially approved by the Provincial Development Council on Oct. 15.

From the total budget, P3.8 billion will be allocated to health and medical services in provincial and district hospitals under the management of the Cebu provincial government.

Another P3.5 billion will be allocated for road construction, bridge improvements, and solar streetlights.

Additionally, P3.3 billion is earmarked for the bulk water system program that serves 25 local government units in the province.

The PB also allocated P371 million for the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan and P1.25 billion for the Gender and Development Plan.

The proposed annual budget is expected to undergo a third and final reading in the coming weeks. / ANV