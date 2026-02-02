Provincial Board to summon LTFRB 7, EV taxi operator

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) is inviting officials of Vietnam-based Green and Smart Mobility (GSM) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7) over the rollout of GSM’s electric taxi operations in Metro Cebu under a temporary permit.

During PB’s regular session on Monday, February 2, 2026, Board Member and member of the Committee on Traffic and Transportation Nilo Seno of Mandaue City raised an incidental motion for the invitation of both GSM and LTFRB 7 to attend the Board’s session next week, Monday, February 9.

Seno said the committee on transportation has not received any formal communication from either GSM or LTFRB 7 regarding their meeting held on January 15, which tackled the company’s request for provisional authority.

The Board is seeking clarification on the approval process and the basis for the temporary permit granted to the electric taxi operator.

In a report from SunStar Cebu on Friday, January 30, LTFRB 7 Director Eugenio Ibo said that the hearing of local taxi operators and GSM was forwarded to LTFRB Central Office.

Ibo also said GSM is operating under a 90-day probationary authority while its application for a Certificate of Public Convenience remains under review. (CDF)