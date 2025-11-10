Provincial disaster council to coordinate with DRRMOs

THE Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) is seeking coordination from local disaster offices for the deployment of heavy equipment to the towns affected by typhoon Tino.

PDRRMC head Dennis Pastor said on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, that their clearing and rescue operations have been limited primarily due to the lack of heavy equipment, particularly in areas severely affected by the typhoon.

“For us at the moment, we have a kind of mega challenge. The first challenge is to look for the missing — there are still 56 missing in Compostela,” Pastor said, when asked if the Capitol has sufficient heavy equipment.

He said their office has yet to receive a response from the Liloan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), which is needed to determine where additional teams and equipment should be deployed.

“We have been contacting them since day one. They cannot be contacted,” Pastor said, adding that while communication has been restored in parts of Liloan, coordination remains to be established.

To address the shortage, the Province is partnering with private companies to augment its fleet.

“That’s why we’re coordinating with private corporations or companies who are into this business. We’ll be sending them within the week to the affected areas,” he added.

Equipment deployment

In a separate interview, Cebu Provincial Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces said Gov. Pamela Baricuatro had ordered the deployment of the Capitol’s heavy equipment as early as Monday, Nov. 3.

Empaces said the Provincial Engineering Office initially sent four dump trucks to the Liloan local government unit to assist in clearing operations.

However, due to the absence of deployment instructions from the Liloan DRRMO, the vehicles were redirected to Compostela.

“That’s part of the protocol under Disaster Act 10121. The primary responders are always the local government units, even down to the barangay level,” Empaces explained.

Debris clearing

Meanwhile, Pastor said debris clearing remains a top priority, describing it as a health hazard that requires immediate attention.

The Provincial Government has deployed dump trucks, backhoes and graders in Compostela, one of the towns most affected by the typhoon, and is preparing to send additional equipment to Balamban, Asturias and

other municipalities.

Pastor said the Province continues to coordinate with private companies to reinforce clearing operations in the coming days. / CDF