Provincial Government pushes for strict air quality protocols

IN A bid to protect students from the health risks of worsening air pollution, Cebu Province is moving to establish strict, uniform deadlines for announcing class suspensions across all local government units (LGUs).

During a consultation meeting on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro proposed a standardized timeline to eliminate confusion during air quality emergencies. Under the draft framework, initial air advisories must be issued by 8 p.m. the night before a school day, with final suspension decisions announced no later than 4:30 a.m. For afternoon-only suspensions, announcements must be made by 11 a.m.

Baricuatro plans to issue an executive order to formalize these rules, aiming to harmonize local protocols with guidelines from the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB).

DepEd Cebu Province Superintendent Senen Paulin noted that under DepEd Order 22, local chief executives have the discretion to suspend face-to-face classes when PM2.5 levels reach the “acutely unhealthy” range of 55.1 to 90. If levels breach 91 — classified as an “emergency” — classes are automatically suspended and shifted to distance learning. To streamline communication, the new framework requires each LGU to designate a focal person to issue a single official notice via its local disaster risk reduction and management office.

The proposed policy also tackles current gaps in air quality monitoring. Provincial officials are urging the EMB to provide specific PM2.5 concentrations alongside standard Air Quality Index (AQI) readings to help families better understand the health risks. Furthermore, with only two of the region’s six monitoring stations located in the province proper (Talisay and Toledo), the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is exploring independent monitoring technologies to expand coverage to areas lacking local data.

This regulatory push comes as Metro Cebu’s air quality deteriorated again on Monday. The EMB recorded an AQI of 128, classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” driven by local vehicle and industrial emissions trapped by low wind speeds and cool temperatures. Authorities continue to advise residents with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, to limit outdoor activities while consultations on the new guidelines continue. / CDF, DPC