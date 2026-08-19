Provincial gov’t gathers animal health aides

THE Cebu Provincial Government has revived the Barangay Animal Health Aide (Baha) Congress after a seven-year hiatus to strengthen the role of barangay animal health aides in protecting the province’s livestock and poultry industry.

About 800 Baha representatives from across Cebu attended the congress at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu City on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Mary Rose Bahian Vincoy led the program, which included sessions on livestock and poultry protection, biosecurity for backyard swine raisers, and poultry production and disease management.

The program also covered veterinary documents required for animal movement, as well as cattle production and management.

Food security

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said she wants Cebu to produce more of its own food to strengthen food security, including during crises.

“You know that food security is very close to my heart. I dream of a Cebu that can produce more of its own food. A Cebu where our farmers and fisherfolk can earn better. A Cebu where agriculture is not seen as a last option, but as a real opportunity for our families and our young people,” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Baricuatro said Baha representatives have an important role in protecting livelihoods. Their work includes early disease detection, farmer education, vaccination, disease surveillance and rabies prevention, along with other animal health services.

Retirement assistance

Baricuatro also announced P10,000 in cash assistance for each retiring Baha in recognition of their service to the Cebu Provincial Government.

The Top 10 Outstanding Baha Associations were recognized during the congress.

Participants also received agri-vet supplies and at least P200,000 in cash prizes through a raffle draw.

Vice Gov. Glenn Soco, Provincial Board members and Department of the Interior and Local Government Cebu Provincial Director Jesus Robel T. Sastrillo were among those who attended the event. / ANV