Provincial scholars earn top honors

THE Cebu Provincial Government honored several scholars under the Cebu Province–Grants Intended for Tertiary Students (CP-Gifts) program who graduated with Latin honors, including Magna Cum Laude and Summa Cum Laude distinctions, highlighting the program’s academic impact.

During a ceremony at the Capitol on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, officials also announced that around 1,000 scholarship slots remain available for first-year college students for School Year 2026–2027.

The Provincial School Board said the current application cycle will close on June 30, with slots being filled on a strict first-come, first-served basis.

Among the program’s success stories is 23-year-old Erika Faith Labares of Mandaue City.

Under the guidance and district supervision of Board Member Ricardo Pepito, Labares completed her Bachelor of Arts in Communication, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications and Press Relations, and graduated at the top of her class as Summa Cum Laude.

Labares told SunStar Cebu that the provincial grant became her primary source of support and motivation throughout her studies.

“It helped me financially and motivated me to maintain my grades and do well. It reassured me that at the end, all my hard work would pay off because of CP-GIFTS and their grant,” Labares said.

Asked what advice she would give incoming scholars vying for the newly opened slots, Labares urged them to value the opportunity.

“Work hard and take this as an opportunity and a privilege,” Labares said.

“Make this your motivation to pursue your studies well. Hopefully, for the graduates this year, they’ll take it as an inspiration to achieve more of their dreams,” she added.

The ceremony celebrated not only the achievements of past scholars but also the program’s continuing expansion.

“We’re so happy that we are all here not just to launch, but to celebrate this very meaningful program,” said Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco.

Addressing the students, Soco emphasized the provincial government’s mission of easing the financial burden of higher education while encouraging academic excellence.

In a moment of gratitude, provincial officials thanked the graduates for their perseverance, saying, “Kami ang magpasalamat kaninyo for pursuing your education (We are the ones who should thank you for pursuing your education).”

A Vision Beyond Politics

The achievements of graduates like Labares reflect the provincial government’s commitment to expanding access to education and strengthening long-term student welfare.

In her speech, Governor Pamela Baricuatro said the expanded CP-GIFTS initiative was designed to outlast political administrations and institutionalize support for deserving but underprivileged Cebuanos.

“I believe our future will be shaped not only by the leaders we have today but by the young people we prepare for tomorrow,” Baricuatro declared.

Baricuatro said providing quality education at the grassroots level is a lasting commitment to the Cebuano people rather than a temporary political initiative.

“It represents something that transcends politics and administration. It opens doors, creates opportunities, and gives every child, regardless of circumstances, a chance to dream bigger and reach higher,” the governor said. / Zandy Oyao, CNU Intern