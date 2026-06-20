Prov’l Board schedules 1st out-of-town session

OVER 80 provincial officials, legislative staff and Provincial Board (PB) Secretariat members will travel to Madridejos, Bantayan Island on Sunday, June 21, 2026, for the 17th PB’s first out-of-town session on Monday, June 22.

In a phone interview on Thursday, June 18, Vice Gov. Glenn Soco said the delegation includes all 19 board members, the PB secretary, secretariat staff and three staff members allocated to each official.

When asked about the specific budget allocations for the out-of-town session, Soco said individual office travel allocations will cover standard trip expenses, but personal accounts must absorb any funding overages.

Budget guidelines

“They can charge their expenses on their respective budgets in their offices,” Soco said. “Anything in excess of that, they will have to pay under their personal account,” he said.

Soco said the travel expenses of the board members, the secretariat personnel and his own office are standard line items within their respective operational budgets. “Under our respective offices, there is an allocation for travel that covers for the out-of-town trips,” he said. “But the staff, they are already paid for under salaries and wages in their respective offices.”

Session delays

The out-of-town trip marks the first session of its kind for the 17th PB. The vice governor said internal procedural rules mandate the body to conduct out-of-town sessions once every quarter, but successive regional calamities and states of emergency delayed the implementation of the program. “Actually, it’s provided for some internal rules of procedure that we are to conduct an out-of-town session once every quarter,” Soco said. “However, because of the calamities that we have experienced, the state of emergency that has been declared, so this is our demo until now. This will be the first for the 17th.”

Community outreach

Soco said the location serves the body’s primary intent to connect with local residents. “We chose Madridejos because it’s considered to be the northernmost municipality of the province, and that is really the intention of this out-of-town session,” he said. “So, we can touch base with the local community.”

The delegation will travel to the island on Sunday to conduct an outreach program and a sponsored mass in Bantayan. The official legislative session begins at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Madridejos Municipal Hall, following a morning parliamentary training seminar for local town and youth leaders. / CDF