PRSP expands Visayas presence, boosts regional PR skills

THE Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) is expanding its presence across the Visayas to strengthen professional development, mentorship and industry collaboration among regional practitioners and students.

The initiative was launched Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at Event Screen 1 of SM City Cebu, led by PRSP President Ana Pista and Visayas Regional Chair Doris Isubal-Mongaya.

Isubal-Mongaya said a unified approach tailored to the Visayas’ cultural and professional landscape would help local communicators keep pace with changes in the media industry.

She stressed that upskilling is essential for public relations professionals to remain relevant and effective, adding that regional collaboration could position Visayas practitioners to help set industry standards nationwide.

Pista said the PRSP would hold quarterly professional development sessions across the Visayas, including areas outside Cebu, to address emerging technologies, changes in the media landscape and the use of artificial intelligence in daily PR work.

“What we're going to do is on a per quarter basis, we will circle around the Visayas, not only in Cebu but everywhere. We will do professional deep dives, which is what we need right now because of the ever-changing media landscape,” she said.

The organization also plans to hold general membership meetings and induction ceremonies to expand its regional membership and strengthen engagement beyond Metro Manila.

Pista said partnerships with universities would help bridge the gap between academic training and industry practice through student forums, academic conferences and mentoring opportunities.

The PRSP has established partnerships with National University, the University of the Philippines, De La Salle University and Southwestern University, with plans to expand its network further. / ABC