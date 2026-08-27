PSA: 12.8% of Filipinos multidimensionally poor

ABOUT one in eight Filipinos were considered multidimensionally poor in 2024, meaning they lived in households deprived in several basic needs such as education, housing, health, sanitation and employment, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) found that 12.8 percent of Filipinos lived in households classified as multidimensionally poor.

Education accounted for the largest share of multidimensional poverty at 40.7 percent, followed by housing, water and sanitation at 31.3 percent. Health and nutrition accounted for 18.5 percent and employment for 9.5 percent.

Beyond income

The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) measures poverty beyond income by looking at 17 indicators under four areas: education; health and nutrition; housing, water and sanitation; and employment.

A household is considered multidimensionally poor when its weighted deprivation score exceeds 0.25, based on the problems it experiences across those indicators.

At the individual level, the country’s MPI stood at 0.045. Among Filipinos considered multidimensionally poor, the average deprivation score was 34.7 percent.

Household measure

At the household level, 12.4 percent of Filipino households were classified as multidimensionally poor. Their average deprivation score was 33.9 percent, with an MPI of 0.042.

The 12.4 percent household rate differs from the 12.8 percent individual rate. The first refers to households, while the second counts people living in households classified as multidimensionally poor.

Among Filipinos already classified as multidimensionally poor, educational attainment and housing materials were the most common deprivations, each accounting for 10.7 percent under the PSA measure.

Lack of assets followed at 7.8 percent, food insecurity at 7.2 percent, lack of internet access at 6.8 percent, inadequate sanitation or toilet facilities at 6.1 percent and problems with water sources at 5.6 percent.

Across population

Among the entire population, regardless of poverty status, housing materials had the highest deprivation rate at 38.7 percent.

Lack of internet access followed at 26.4 percent, sanitation or toilet facilities at 24.1 percent and lack of assets at 21.8 percent.

Educational attainment had a deprivation rate of 20.2 percent, meaning some households had no member aged 19 or older who had completed high school.

The PSA said the MPI provides a broader picture of poverty by capturing deprivations that may not be reflected in income-based measures alone. / MVG