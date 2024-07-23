PSA 7: All variants of national ID should be accepted

WITH the recently introduced digital national ID, there are now three variants of the national ID: the physical ID, the printable e-PhilID, and the digital ID.

Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas (PSA 7) Director Ariel E. Florendo said during the "Kapihan sa PIA" Tuesday, July 23, 2023, that all three forms shall be equally acknowledged in all establishments. Establishments that fail to recognize the National ID would face a penalty of P500,000.

On June 10, the digital ID was introduced as the latest variant of the national ID. It can be stored on registrants' mobile devices, aiming to facilitate seamless service delivery as more Filipinos acquire their PhilIDs and printable e-PhilIDs.

As of April 2024, PSA 7 has successfully registered 6.8 million individuals from Central Visayas for the national ID, achieving a registration rate of 96 percent. (Kenneth King Gonzales, UP Cebu intern)