PSA 7: Inflation rate for farm products expected to rise after Typhoon Tino

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the inflation rate for agricultural products is expected to increase in November due to the impact of Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), which hit Cebu Province on November 4, 2025.

PSA 7 Chief Statistical Specialist Leopoldo Alfanta Jr. said there is an expected drop in supply and demand in the affected areas of Cebu Province.

"The effects of the flooding really affected our agricultural products in general, even probably our logistics," Alfanta said during the inflation report for October on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The statistician said several fishermen in coastal areas directly affected by the typhoon are still unable to return to work.

Alfanta said the limited supply of poultry, livestock, and fish could push up prices, adding that reduced supply drives up demand, which in turn raises the prices of goods and services.

He said while they could not yet determine the exact impact of the inflation rate increase for November, the occurrence of typhoons Tino and Uwan could contribute to a further rise.

Elvin Milezza, head of planning, monitoring, and evaluation for the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas, said several areas have sustained damage, particularly in livestock production.

He said the minimum prices of meat, poultry, and vegetables may rise in the coming weeks.

Milezza also expressed optimism that local government units (LGUs) would implement and monitor the price freeze.

October inflation rate report

PSA reported that the inflation rates for provinces and highly urbanized cities (HUCs) in October 2025 were as follows: Bohol, 1.0 percent; Cebu, 2.4 percent; Cebu City, 2.5 percent; Lapu-Lapu City, 5.8 percent; and Mandaue City, 3.7 percent.

The food inflation rate in Central Visayas dropped to 2.9 percent from 6.3 percent in September.

Food groups that recorded a steady inflation rate include oils and fats, which increased by 1.2 percent, and ready-made foods and other food products, which rose by 1.5 percent.

The overall inflation rate in Central Visayas for October fell to 2.6 percent from 4.1 percent in September.

The slowdown in the October inflation rate was mainly due to decreases in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which dropped to 2.9 percent from 6.1 percent, and in transportation, which declined to 1.0 percent from 5.1 percent.

PSA 7 reported that Central Visayas recorded the 17th lowest inflation rate among the 18 regions in the country. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)