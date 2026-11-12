PSA: About 130K from CV moved abroad

ABOUT 130,000 people from Central Visayas moved abroad between Jan. 1, 2020, and the time of the 2025 National Migration Survey (NMS), placing the region third nationwide in international out-migration.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), in survey results released Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, said Calabarzon recorded the highest number at 177,000, followed by Central Luzon with 172,000. The figures cover people aged 15 and older who were living in the Philippines on Jan. 1, 2020, but were residing overseas when the survey was conducted from Aug. 4 to Sept. 5, 2025.

Nationwide, about 1.23 million people fell under this category, while 278,000 moved to the Philippines from another country during the same period.

Central Visayas previously comprised Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor, but the reestablishment of the Negros Island Region under Republic Act 12000, signed on June 11, 2024, transferred Negros Oriental and Siquijor to the new region alongside Negros Occidental and Bacolod City, leaving Central Visayas with Cebu and Bohol and the three highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

The 2025 NMS was the second migration survey conducted in the Philippines, following the University of the Philippines Population Institute’s 2018 survey, and the first conducted by the PSA as part of a series scheduled every 10 years beginning in 2025.

Job opportunities abroad

Among the two million Filipinos aged 15 and older who experienced international migration in the five years before the survey, 88.3 percent cited employment opportunities as their main reason for moving.

Saudi Arabia was the most common destination, accounting for 23.6 percent, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 9.6 percent, Kuwait at 5.9 percent and Hong Kong at 5.6 percent.

Canada and Japan each accounted for 5.2 percent, with these destination figures covering migrants nationwide rather than Central Visayas alone.

Migrant profile

Women made up 57 percent of those with international migration experience during the five-year period, while people aged 25 to 34 accounted for the largest age-group share at 42.9 percent.

Among those with international migration experience during the five-year period who had children living in their households, 91.3 percent left their children behind when they moved.

Of those who left children behind, 63.2 percent said their spouse or partner provided care, while 25.2 percent relied on their parents.

Movement within regions

Central Visayas also placed among the five regions with the most intra-regional lifetime migrants. These are people whose current usual residence differs from their mother’s residence at the time of their birth, with both locations within the same region.

Calabarzon led this category with 1.96 million, followed by Central Luzon with 1.62 million and the National Capital Region with 1.40 million.

Davao Region and Central Visayas completed the top five, each recording about 1.03 million.

The survey completed individual interviews with 58,735 people aged 15 and older, yielding an individual response rate of 97.5 percent. / KAL