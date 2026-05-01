PSA: Digital sector contributes 9.8% to PH economy in 2025

THE digital economy accounted for 9.8 percent of the Philippine economy in 2025, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The sector generated P2.74 trillion in Gross Value Added (GVA) last year, up 5.4 percent from P2.59 trillion in 2024.

Industries within the digital economy — including digital-enabling infrastructure, digital content and media, e-commerce, and government digital services— employed 10.39 million Filipinos in 2025, representing 21.2 percent of total employment.

This figure was 1.2 percent higher than the 10.27 million workers recorded in 2024.

Digital-enabling infrastructure contributed the largest share to GVA at P1.79 trillion, or 65.3 percent. This was followed by e-commerce at 32.2 percent, digital content and media at 2.2 percent, and government digital services at 0.3 percent.

Within digital-enabling infrastructure, information and communication technology (ICT) services led with a 27.1-percent share, followed by ICT manufacturing at 13.6 percent, and ICT-enabled services at 13.3 percent.

In terms of employment, e-commerce accounted for the largest share at 75.8 percent, followed by digital-enabling infrastructure at 23.3 percent. Digital content and media contributed 0.8 percent, while government digital services accounted for 0.1 percent. / PNA