PSA: Tourism cuts water use, emissions rise

THE Philippine tourism sector reduced its water consumption in 2025, but its energy use and carbon emissions continued to increase, according to the latest sustainability data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA said total tourism water consumption declined by 5.7 percent to 208.74 million cubic meters (m3) in 2025 from 221.40 million m3 in 2024.

Accommodation services for visitors remained the largest consumer of water among tourism-related activities, accounting for 88.93 million m3 or 42.6 percent of the sector’s total water consumption.

Despite the decline in water use, tourism’s energy consumption from electricity and petroleum and other fuel products rose by 0.6 percent to 7,532.16 kilotonnes of oil equivalent (KTOE) in 2025 from 7,484.20 KTOE a year earlier.

Transport services for visitors posted the highest energy demand at 3,081.75 KTOE, representing 40.9 percent of the tourism sector’s total

energy consumption.

The increase in energy use also drove higher carbon emissions. The PSA reported that carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from tourism reached 10,587.14 gigagrams (Gg) CO2 in 2025, up 3.9 percent from 10,184.93 Gg CO2 in 2024.

Transport services accounted for the bulk of these emissions at 7,475.83 Gg CO2, equivalent to 70.6 percent of the tourism sector’s total carbon emissions from electricity and fuel consumption.

The data came from the PSA’s Measuring the Sustainability of Tourism, a developmental satellite account that has been compiled since 2021 to assess the environmental, economic and social impacts of the tourism industry. The result of the study aims to provide policymakers with indicators that support sustainable tourism development. / KOC