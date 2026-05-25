PSA warns public against fake National IDs

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 7 warned the public against the production, sale, possession and use of fake National IDs, stressing that only the agency is authorized to print and issue the government identification card.

In a statement Monday, May 25, 2026, PSA 7 Officer-in-Charge Wilma Perante said the National ID is an official government-issued identification card under the Philippine Identification System or National ID System.

Penalties

Perante said individuals or groups found guilty of unauthorized printing, preparation or issuance of National IDs may face imprisonment of three to six years and fines ranging from P1 million to P3 million under Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act.

She said the same penalties apply to the falsification, mutilation, alteration, tampering or possession of fake or altered National IDs.

The PSA also warned the public against scams involving individuals posing as PSA personnel through phone calls, text messages or

online platforms.

Perante said scammers usually claim that personal information needs verification and instruct victims to click suspicious links, download applications, disable security settings or perform fingerprint verification.

Scam schemes monitored

Some individuals also offer expedited processing, fixing services or assistance in updating National ID information in exchange for payment, she said.

Perante said these activities are not authorized by the PSA, adding that National ID services, including issuance of the paper-format electronic Philippine Identification card and updating or correction of demographic information, are conducted only through authorized National ID registration centers.

The PSA advised the public not to share personal information, one-time passwords, National ID card numbers, fingerprints, copies of IDs or other sensitive information with unverified persons or suspicious online accounts.

Perante also reminded establishments, institutions, relying parties and the public to verify and authenticate presented National IDs through available authentication services, including the National ID Check platform.

The PSA encouraged the public to report suspected fake National IDs, scams and suspicious transactions to authorities for investigation and appropriate action.

For inquiries and assistance, the PSA advised the public to transact only through official PSA and National ID System channels and authorized registration centers. / KAL