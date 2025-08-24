PSC chairman targets reg’l training hubs

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio is advocating for the establishment of regional sports training hubs in the different regions to boost the country’s grassroots programs and ultimately develop world-class athletes.

“We want to put up regional centers and not take away the athletes from their families. In that manner, it will broaden the sports program of the Philippines,” Gregorio said.

Gregorio was in Cebu City for the opening of the PSC-Philippine Dancesport Federation (PDSF) Cebu World Dancesport Federation (WDSF) Open 2025 at the Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

Gregorio believes that the local government units will play an integral role for the program to be successful.

“The PSC will be effective with the help of the LGU,” he said. “I think it’s time for sports to be integrated with the LGU. We have to move faster and work as a team with the LGU.”

Aside from building new sports facilities and rehabilitating the old ones, Gregorio also emphasized the importance of education for the grassroots athletes.

“We want to put up regional centers that have schools because education is part of our criteria,” he said.

Some of the key areas that are being eyed by Gregorio for the training centers are Laoag City, Clark, Lucena, Ormoc City, Bacolod City, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga City, and General Santos City.

The PSC’s core priorities remain focused on athletes’ welfare, sports facilities, and sports tourism. / EKA