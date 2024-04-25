PSC, French Embassy to hold Olympic Volunteer Training Course

THE Philippine Sports Commission, in partnership with the French Embassy and the France Volontaires-Philippines, will conduct a volunteer training course for nine Filipino volunteers that will be part of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games.

The training course will be held on April 25 and 26 at the VIP Room of Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall, constituting lectures aimed to awaken the sense of pride and level the expectations of chosen volunteers.

Volunteers will also be taught about French culture as part of their preparation as committee assistants and sports facilitators in different sporting associations. They will be together with other 45,000 people that will welcome, direct, and guide spectators and athletes.

“We fully support the cause of this program, it reflects the country’s determination of contributing to the exceptional experience for all delegates the Paris 2024 wants to give, and symbolizes our solidarity with the international sporting community,” PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann said.

Application for the volunteering program started in August 2022 with 112 applicants trimmed down to nine as announced on July 14, last year, during the French National day hosted by its embassy in the country.

Selected volunteers were given prior immersions in major sporting and volunteering events including Fiba Draw Festival, Sports First-Aid Training, French Language class, and French Volunteering Day.

The composition of Filipino volunteers came from various professions including youth leaders Jeneca Rombaon and John Vincent Balawen, para-athletes Daisy Jane Omega and Brylle Samgel Arombo, athlete-coach Monica Chavez, Romina Manahan, and Ezra Balingit.

Entrepreneur Isaac Jefferson Coloma and multimedia specialist Mari Gabrielle Faro will be completing the cast of the volunteer program. / PR