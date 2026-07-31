PSC guides Lanao to first Youth Games

IN THE heart of Mindanao, a province once synonymous with conflict is now carving out a new identity, one built on competition, camaraderie, and the transformative power of sports.

As Lanao del Norte prepares to host the first-ever Mindanao Youth Games from March 17–21, 2027 with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the stage is set for a bold reimagining of its future from an overlooked province to a premier sports destination.

At the heart of this ambition lies the Mindanao Civic Center Sports Complex, a sprawling 66-hectare facility in Tubod.

It boasts a Fifa-certified football pitch, a World Athletics-standard track and field oval, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a 5,000-seater gymnasium, and venues for archery, tennis, combat sports, and weightlifting.

Soon, a baseball/softball diamond will rise with support from the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association.

“I think you have the best sports facilities in the country. Maybe you don’t realize it, but it is really world-class,” said PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio, highlighting the potential of the province.

This complex is no stranger to history. In 2003, it hosted the Palarong Pambansa, cementing its reputation as a venue capable of staging national events. Now, with upgraded facilities, it is poised to welcome competitions of even greater scale, including the Batang Pinoy in 2028 and, potentially, another Palarong Pambansa. / RSC from PR