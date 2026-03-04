PSC issues advisory on international travel

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has advised national teams, athletes, and sports officials to avoid non-essential international travel due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

In an advisory released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, PSC chairperson Patrick C. Gregorio said the ongoing conflict could disrupt international flights and travel routes, raising safety concerns.

The PSC noted that the situation remains unstable, with the possibility of military escalation and sudden changes in security conditions abroad.

Some Philippine teams currently overseas have already experienced travel disruptions and are now being assisted in returning home.

National Sports Associations, team officials, and athletes are encouraged to review or postpone planned competitions and training camps abroad if necessary.

The PSC said it will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as needed.

While there is no total travel ban in place, the advisory underscores the government’s priority of ensuring the safety of Filipino athletes during this uncertain time. / SPORTS RADIO 918