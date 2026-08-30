PSC launches 1st dev’t program for futsal players

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the City Government of San Juan and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) formally launched the city’s first-ever Futsal Developmental Program, opening doors for thousands of young players to discover and develop their potential in the sport.

Leading the ceremony were PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio, PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, together turned over futsal goals and balls to jumpstart the grassroots initiative.

The PSC donated 20 sets of goals and 120 futsal balls, ensuring that all 21 barangays of San Juan will benefit from the program.

“This is what we want: LGUs collaborating with PSC and the NSA. Stronger partnerships mean stronger programs. Kung tumataya ang PSC, gusto namin tumaya din ang LGU. Mas stronger ang collaboration kapag ganyan ang usapan,” said Gregorio.

“My vision is to establish dedicated sports clubs for every sport, in close collaboration with local government units and the Department of Education,’’ added Gregorio.

The launch drew 125 kids who participated in clinics and friendly competitions, guided by Rafa Merino Rodriguez, head coach of the Philippine Women’s National Futsal Team.

This milestone comes on the heels of the Philippines’ successful hosting of the Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup last November, an event that earned the PFF dual honors at the 7th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards: National Sports Association of the Year and International Event of the Year.

“This is the pilot program to make futsal popular and get more kids to play the beautiful game. Thanks to Mayor Francis for embracing this initiative, and to Chairman Pato of PSC for making it possible. We hope other cities will follow San Juan’s lead,” said Gutierrez.

“Walang elite athlete, walang national athlete kung walang grassroots athlete. Perfect ang futsal dito sa San Juan. Football and futsal are sports Filipinos can excel in. Hindi mo kailangan ng height, liksi at bilis lang ang kailangan,’’ said Gregorio. / RSC