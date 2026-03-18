PSC: Sports tourism to spur arrivals

SPORTS tourism could play a key role in lifting tourist arrivals to the Philippines, as global competitions continue to drive steady travel demand despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties, according to a top official of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio said the segment offers a practical and immediate way to boost visitor numbers, describing it as a “low-hanging fruit” for the country’s tourism sector.

“It’s not the only solution, but it is a low-hanging fruit. If we do it well, we can use it to jump-start interest in tourism,” Gregorio said.

In his recent visit to Cebu, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., admitted that the country’s tourism has been struggling, lagging behind Asean neighbors like Thailand which welcomed 10 million foreign arrivals in 2025.

Built-in arrivals driver

Unlike traditional tourism campaigns that rely on marketing and promotions, sports tourism generates guaranteed arrivals, as athletes, teams and their families travel with a specific purpose.

“You don’t need to convince them to come. They come to compete, to win medals — and they bring their families, coaches and supporters,” Gregorio said.

He noted that participants typically stay for several days or longer, often arriving ahead of competitions and extending their visits, resulting in higher visitor volumes and longer stays.

Quoting an industry report, Charles Lim, president and chief executive officer of Sports Turismo Alliance Inc., said 2026 is shaping to be a blockbuster year in sport travel with nearly one in four consumers planning a sports-driven trip in the next 12 months.

Millennials are the most likely to travel, with 32 percent indicating intent, while over a third of higher-income consumers (35 percent) are also setting their sights on sports-centered trips.

Resilient travel segment

Gregorio also highlighted that sports tourism remains largely insulated from global disruptions, with competitions proceeding even amid crises.

“Sports competitions will never stop. Athletes have their own world — they compete for their country and their families,” he said.

This resilience makes sports tourism a reliable contributor to arrivals, even during periods of uncertainty affecting traditional leisure travel.

Cebu positioned as key gateway

The PSC is positioning Cebu as a major hub for sports tourism, citing its accessibility, tourism infrastructure and growing roster of venues.

“Cebu already has the fundamentals — world-class facilities and strong tourism appeal,” Gregorio said.

He said discussions are underway with local officials to bring more international competitions to the province, including large-scale multi-sport events, which are expected to attract thousands of foreign participants and spectators.

Gregorio announced that Cebu is hosting the Asian Beach Games in 2028 that will be participated by over 40 countries.

Beyond arrivals: Wider economic gains

While boosting arrivals is a primary goal, Gregorio said the benefits extend across the economy, from hotels and transport services to small-scale vendors.

“It is the best trickle-down effect in the economy. You see it immediately — from hotels to transport down to street vendors,” he said.

He added that the impact goes beyond physical arrivals, with global exposure generated through broadcast coverage and social media engagement.

“Don’t just count arrivals or room nights. Count the exposure — social media views, broadcasts and endorsements,” he said.

Pipeline of international events

The Philippines is set to host at least 36 international sporting events this year, which are expected to draw thousands of athletes and delegations from around the world.

Gregorio said each event represents an opportunity to increase arrivals while strengthening the country’s positioning as a sports tourism destination.

“It’s definitely a boost — no doubt about it,” he said.

As the country seeks to rebuild and expand its tourism base, sports tourism is emerging as a strategic lever — offering both immediate gains in arrivals and longer-term benefits in global visibility and economic activity. / KOC