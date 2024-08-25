PSC urges Filipinos to support Paralympians

MANILA – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) asked Filipinos to support the six athletes joining the Paris Paralympic Games set to start Aug. 28.

“Let’s all rally behind our six Paralympians similar to, if not more, to what we gave their able-bodied counterparts in the Paris Olympics,” PSC chair Richard Bachmann said in a news release Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.

Just like in the regular Games, the PSC spent for the Paralympians so they can train in France early and acclimatize.

Bachmann, who will leave for Paris on Aug. 27, expressed optimism that the six Filipino para athletes would be inspired by gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo, who won two golds, and boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, who bagged a bronze each.

“We have some strong potentials in athletics and swimming and hopefully they will be able to bring home medals back to the Philippines,” said Bachmann.

Track and field athletes Jerrold Mangliwan and Cendy Asusano, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Mae Otom, taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, and archer Agustina Bantiloc and their coaches have been training in Nimes, since Aug. 11.

They all checked in Wednesday at the Paralympics Village, joined by chef de mission Ral Rosario and Philippine Paralympic Committee director for sports development Milette Santiago-Bonoan. / PNA

“The Foreign Delegation Registration was held last Wednesday and our team is slowly settling down at the Paralympic Village,” Bonoan said.

Athletics head coach Joel Deriada described the weather in Paris as cool to warm.

“It’s a little hot at 19 degrees Celsius this morning but the other day, it was cold at 12 degrees,” he said.

Bantiloc will kick off the Philippine campaign on Aug. 29 when she competes in the women’s individual compound event at Esplanade des Invalides archery range. / PNA