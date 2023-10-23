PSE to launch short selling program in Nov

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has announced that it will launch its short selling program early next month.

The local bourse’s short selling, an investment strategy that allows a trader to earn by anticipating stock prices to fall, will go live on Nov. 6, 2023.

“The implementation of short selling is an important milestone for the Philippine Stock Market,” PSE president and chief executive officer Ramon Monzon said in a statement.

“The ability to take short positions will provide investors with a tool to hedge their investments, which hopefully will help attract foreign investors back to our market.”

The launch date was moved from its original schedule on Oct. 23 to give market participants more time to prepare and comply with securities borrowing and lending and short selling requirements.

In short selling, a trader borrows shares from a broker and then immediately sells them, expecting that price to fall shortly.

It is projected to generate increased trading activity as more shares are made available through lending.