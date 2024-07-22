PSE welcomes NEXGEN energy corp.'s listing on SME Board

NEXGEN Energy Corp. (XG) had its stock market debut on the Small, Medium, and Emerging (SME) Board of The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) on July 16, 2024.

XG raised P504 million from its initial public offering (IPO) of primary common shares.

Proceeds from the share sale will be used by the company for the construction and development of its solar project in Zambales and wind projects in Cavite as well as for the development and acquisition of renewable energy (RE) projects.

In his welcome message, PSE president and chief Ramon Monzon noted the IPO of RE firms since 2021, including XG’s affiliate Repower Energy Development Corp. in 2023.

He also cited that XG is the first RE firm to be listed on the SME Board. / PR