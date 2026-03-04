PSEi, peso slip anew due to Mid-East concerns

THE local bourse fell on Wednesday on concerns over the situation in the Middle East, while the peso weakened against the US dollar.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) dropped 2.13 percent to 6,307.84, and the All Shares index slid 2.03 percent to 3,485.62.

Mining and Oil led losses at 6.37 percent, followed by Financials, 3.01 percent; Property, 2.49 percent; Holding Firms, 2.47 percent; Industrial, 2.43 percent; and Services, 0.56 percent.

Trading reached 4.5 billion shares worth P8.67 billion. Decliners outnumbered advancers, 179 to 35, with 58 unchanged.

“Investors were worried over the effects of the war in the Middle East, primarily the rise in oil prices, on the local economy, especially on inflation, the peso and economic growth,” Philstocks Financial Inc. said in a report.

The peso closed at P58.57 to the dollar, down from P58.43 Tuesday. It opened at P58.50 and traded between P58.64 and P58.45, averaging P58.59.

Dollar volume totaled US$1.77 billion, lower than the previous session’s $1.93 billion. / PNA