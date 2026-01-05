PSEi rallies 1.4% as 2026 trading opens

PHILIPPINE shares opened 2026 on a positive note, with the benchmark index posting broad-based gains on the first trading day as investors welcomed signs of improving market sentiment.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) on Jan. 2, 2026, rose 82.14 points, or 1.4 percent, to close at 6,135.06. The MidCap and Dividend Yield indices also advanced, gaining 1.6 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, while the broader All Shares index climbed 43.81 points, or 1.3 percent.

All sector indices ended higher, posting gains of between 1.3 percent and 3.1 percent, except for the Services sector, which slipped one percent. Value turnover reached P4.36 billion.

Philippine Stock Exchange president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Monzon said the market’s early performance reflects improving confidence, underscoring the importance of governance reforms and accountability in restoring investor trust.

“The success of the administration in exacting accountability from the perpetrators of the corruption scandal and the institution of strong governance reforms are the principal catalysts needed in restoring investor confidence in the country and the stock market,” Monzon said. “The gain of 1.4 percent in the PSEi on the first day of trading augurs well for the much-awaited turnaround of our stock market in the coming year.”

Monzon said the exchange would continue initiatives aimed at deepening liquidity, broadening market access for companies and investors, enhancing technology platforms, advancing sustainability, and strengthening the Philippine market’s regional competitiveness, in close coordination with regulators and other market participants. / KOC