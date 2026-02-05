Psychic issues warnings to Villar, Solomon

Self-proclaimed psychic Rudy Baldwin issued on-air warnings to actors Buboy Villar and Chariz Solomon during her guest appearance on GMA Network’s vodcast Your Honor on Jan. 24, 2026.

Baldwin claimed she had a “vision” involving Villar helping a child during a storm, which allegedly placed him in danger of being swept away by floodwaters. She advised the actor to stay indoors during severe weather.

Villar responded on the show that he has a fear of drowning.

Baldwin also warned Solomon to check the electrical wiring in her home, saying she foresaw a possible accident involving a family member due to faulty electricity. She added that preventive measures could avert potential harm.

The statements were presented as personal visions and not based on verified information. / TRC