Psycho crime drama staged at UV Toledo

As the investigation progresses, the mystery deepens into a chain of murders connected to a shared past among a group of former friends. Just as the truth seems within reach, the narrative delivers a final twist, revealing the true killer, driven by a warped sense of love and justice.

“Dirt in the Woods teaches us that the past cannot simply be buried or ignored, especially when it steals innocence and peace, because unresolved pain, guilt, and secrets will always find a way to resurface. The play is not just about brutal murders; it is about the consequences of one's actions that can never stay buried,” Cañoneo said.

“Dirt in the Woods teaches us that unresolved emotions can deeply shape human behavior in extreme ways, and that when honesty, accountability, and understanding are ignored, the consequences can become far more damaging than expected,” Awitin said.

Bercis said the play “teaches us that we cannot judge others’ experiences and traumas to draw conclusions, as every person has a reason for acting the way they do, even if we may not fully understand it; it reveals that truth is not always simple — it often comes with a price.”

Joining Recla and Misa in the cast were other student performers from various programs of UVTCC: Ronnagen L. Provida, Mary September Y. Contado, Jamelah A. Alimoda, Katlene T. Peña, Karyl B. Rodimo, Glecy Everiel M. Luyas, Dexter Fernandez, Joanna Mae R. Mamac, Geraldine R. Carbaquil, Faith Angela E. Barro, Ezel C. Abatayo, Sheerah M. Paradero, and Louie M. Suson.

“Playing Felicia in Dirt in the Woods has been the most challenging role I have portrayed compared to my previous productions because, unlike the mother roles I played before, Felicia carries a depth of pain, rage, and vengeance that demands extreme emotions far beyond my comfort zone as an actor. She is a mother willing to risk everything for her daughter, regardless of the consequences, even if it means taking the lives of those who caused her child’s suffering,” Provida said.

The production team was composed of BSED-English sophomore majors enrolled in the Theater Arts course, led by John Robert L. Madrona (creatives department); Aljuhn R. Bacalso and Gellian M. Capacio (costume and makeup); Karen P. Jaranilla and Angelica C. Deiparine (technical production); Allan Roy L. Estrada (marketing and ticketing); Rose Ann E. Mejello (finance); and Suson (logistics). (JAB)