Pterodactyls dump Bankers

The Xtend_Ops Pterodactyls clobbered the CS Bankers, 88-77, to gain momentum heading to the quarterfinal stage of the BPO Rivals Season 2 on April 28, 2024 at the House of Rapha Sports Center.

The Pterodactyls began to pull away in the third period as they turned a slim seven-point advantage into a sizable 67-52 lead, a lead they never relinquished until the game’s final buzzer.

Victor Pandoro scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Mikhail Moreno also had 20 markers and hauled down eight rebounds.

Steven Mendoza added 11 markers and seven boards for the Pterodactyls, who will face the Newfold Wolves in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the ISI Calton defeated the Tahche Cheetahs 76-66.

It was a close game in the fourth as the Cheetahs held a 62-60 lead with five minutes to go in the game. However, ISI Calton found their second wind and unleashed a game-ending 16-4 run to come up with the win.

Danilo Daganta Jr. had 27 points for ISI Calton, while Bon Abala added 14.

ISI Calton will battle Concentrix in the quarterfinals on May 4. / JNP