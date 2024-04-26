PTV to air Kumong Bul-anon 15

“Kumong Bol-anon XV” will be aired live on national TV and on social media platforms after PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions inked a pact with PTV Network.

“It is always the goal of our promotions to bring Kumong Bol-anon boxing series to all Filipinos watching worldwide. To showcase the Kumong Bol-anon XV live on TV is a step towards this goal,” PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot said in a statement. “We are very thankful to PTV Network for giving us this opportunity to be on TV for the first time. We hope this will be the beginning of a fruitful cooperation and collaboration.”

“Kumong Bol-anon XV” will be aired live on the PTV Network channel and on the network’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel on April 30, 2024.

According to Podot, they are still ironing out how long the deal is with PTV.

“Kumong Bol-anon XV” is headlined by a title defense of World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight champion Regie Suganob (14-1, 4 KOs) against Japanese challenger Kai Ishizawa (11-3, 10 KOs) at the Holy Name University Barder Gym. / EKA