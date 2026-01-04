Public consultation to settle disputed launch of EV rollout

THE Cebu Provincial Government announced it will hold a stakeholders’ consultation on the implementation of electric vehicles (EVs) in the province at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, the Capitol’s Public Information Office said in a Facebook post on Saturday, Jan. 3.

The consultation will bring together transport groups, industry players and concerned government agencies to discuss policy directions, operational concerns and the province’s transition toward sustainable mobility.

According to Provincial Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces, the Vietnamese-backed operator Green and Smart Mobility (GSM) will join the consultation. The session will be live-streamed to allow wider public participation and promote transparency in shaping Cebu’s EV transport initiatives.

When asked about the jurisdictional rollout of the EVs, Empaces said that the matter would be opened up during the consultation.

The meeting comes after the planned deployment of 600 EVs in Metro Cebu was suspended in December 2025 pending public consultations.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro raised concerns about the provisional authority granted to GSM, saying the process could unfairly displace existing taxi operators who complied with regulatory requirements and paid their dues. It could also worsen traffic congestion without proper planning, she said.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board subsequently agreed with GSM to defer the launch of operations and pursue a genuine consultation with stakeholders on the social, economic and environmental impacts of the EV operations in Cebu.

The suspension also reflects broader concerns from local transport groups, including the United Cebu Taxi Operators Association, which opposed the issuance of provisional authority for the 600 electric units, citing market saturation and regulatory transparency issues.

The Jan. 5 consultation is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to air their views and help shape the future direction of EV integration in Cebu’s public transport system. / CDF