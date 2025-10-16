Public CR project in Pinamungajan divides Baricuatros

A P1.15 MILLION public toilet project in a southwestern Cebu town has ignited a public dispute between the governor and the mayor, raising questions about transparency and the use of public funds.

The controversy began on social media after Gov. Pamela Baricuatro questioned the cost of a public comfort room in Pinamungajan, a municipality led by her relative, Mayor Glenn Baricuatro. The mayor has defended the project’s cost and legality, while the governor is demanding a detailed breakdown of expenses.

Why is a public comfort room project causing a political stir?

The project in question

The project is a public comfort room located at a public beach in Barangay Tajao, Pinamungajan. According to the mayor’s office, the P1.153 million project is still under construction and is funded by the Seal of Good Local Governance Incentive Fund, a reward given by the Department of the Interior and Local Government for good governance practices.

Mayor Baricuatro’s office said that no payment has been made to the contractor and that disbursement will only occur after the project is completed and evaluated. The cost is based on standardized pricing that includes materials, labor, value-added tax and overhead.

Governor’s challenge

Governor Baricuatro said she first learned of the project’s cost from a Facebook post sent to her on Oct. 13, 2025. She then shared a photo of the project’s tarpaulin on her own Facebook page, calling the P1.153 million price tag a figure that “demands thorough explanation.”

She has publicly called for the mayor to release several key documents to ensure accountability:

An itemized cost breakdown, detailing expenses for materials, labor, permits and design.

Information on the bidding process, including the qualifications of the bidders.

Audit and procurement compliance records.

“Because you are being questioned, it is not enough to just say that what you did was for transparency, or that you’re being transparent. You must release the itemized cost,” the governor told reporters in a mix of Cebuano and English on Thursday, Oct. 16. Her concern is accountability and the public’s right to know, regardless of her familial relationship with the mayor.

Mayor’s defense

In a statement, Mayor Baricuatro defended the project, saying that his municipality is committed to transparency. “Clarity must rise above speculation and facts must prevail over unfounded conclusions,” he said.

He argued that the project’s funding source is proof of its legitimacy.

“Indeed, it is an irony to cast doubt upon a project that is made possible precisely because of the municipality’s good governance practices,” the mayor said. “The very funds being questioned are rewards for honest, transparent and efficient governance.”

The mayor’s statement concluded by affirming his administration’s commitment to “upholding transparency, accountability and genuine service to the people.”

A political backstory

The public disagreement is heightened by the political affiliations between the two officials. Governor Baricuatro confirmed she and the mayor are relatives but belong to opposing political parties. Mayor Baricuatro is a member of One Cebu, a party led by former governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who lost to Governor Baricuatro in the May 2025 midterm elections.

Governor Baricuatro acknowledged that the mayor had been a critic during her campaign and mentioned an incident where the power was allegedly cut during one of her campaign events in Pinamungajan. However, she insisted the current issue is unrelated to past politics.

“The power cut has nothing to do with that; my concern now is about accountability and transparency,” she said.

What happens next

The dispute now centers on whether the Pinamungajan local government will release the detailed documents requested by the governor. Gov. Baricuatro has maintained that claims of transparency are insufficient without verifiable data. The resolution of the conflict, and the public’s perception of the project, will likely depend on the disclosure and review of the itemized costs and bidding records. For now, the public waits to see if the proof will be provided. / CDF