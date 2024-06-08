Public hearing pushed for green initiatives

CEBU City Councilor Joel Garganera has pushed for a public hearing on the proposed ordinance amending City Ordinance (CO) 2243, or the Sustainable Development Ordinance of the City of Cebu.

During the regular session on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Garganera said economic development must go hand-in-hand with environmental sustainability and a balance is required for an ecological system and economic growth.

He said the amendments are essential to develop programs that will facilitate sustainability by encouraging the business sector to create sustainable initiatives

“These programs should focus on protecting and preserving natural resources, minimizing the effects of global warming and climate change and reducing harm to the ecosystem,” he said.

Reymarr Hijarra, officer-in-charge of the City Environment and Natural Resources (Cenro), said these amendments will give legislative support and strengthen the capability of the agency to easily implement environmental interventions and programs.

He said his office has coordinated with Garganera to sponsor the proposed ordinance, adding that the amendments were thoroughly reviewed by section heads and legal officers.

“With regards to the environmental intervention, we are really into the direction of collaboration with all the stakeholders of the community, especially with the partners in the business sector, because we are hoping that if they have this way of life, engaging with the environmental intervention, the workers, the employees they are hiring or working with can carry this lifestyle in their own homes, hopefully, we can scale more and better so that environmental intervention can be mainstream,” he said.

Emma Ramas, alternate chairperson of the Solid Waste Management Board, agreed with the amendments, but said the solid waste management initiative must be made mandatory for all 38,000 commercial establishments.

They must also assume the cost of their waste management, collection and disposal within the city, she said.

She pointed out that the City Government has been shouldering the majority of the cost of the collection and disposal of solid waste from huge commercial establishments with only a minimal revenue.

Under the proposed amendments, commercial establishments are mandated to formulate an Environmental Sustainability Action Plan (Esap). Failure to comply upon inspection will result in Cenro issuing citation tickets.

Failure to comply upon the third inspection, Cenro will recommend the non-issuance of business and mayor’s permit until the Esap has been complied with.

The proposed ordinance also penalizes prohibited acts, including failure to display a certificate of compliance in a conspicuous area, failure to present and comply with the Esap and barring any Cenro personnel from inspecting the virtue of CO 2243.

Penalties for prohibited acts include a P2,000 fine for the first offense and P5,000 and/or imprisonment not exceedingly more than six months upon the court’s discretion and cancellation of the business permit on the succeeding offense.

The proposed amendments also mandate the creation of special accounts for all fees and fines collected by the virtue of the ordinance to be deposited to finance all environmental intervention and programs of Cenro. / EHP