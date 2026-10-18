Public input sought on 6 int’l food, new Halal dye standards

FOOD and cosmetics sector stakeholders are called to review the proposed adoption of six international food standards and a new draft specification on Halal hair dyes as Philippine National Standards (PNS).

In a notice, Department of Trade and Industry-Bureau of Philippine Standards Director Neil Catajay said comments for the ISO food standards must be submitted on or before Dec. 3, 2026, while feedback for the Halal hair dyes draft (DPNS 2310:2026) will be accepted until Dec. 11.

The proposed adoptions establish quality guidelines for cocoa beans, specifically covering standard sampling procedures under ISO 2292:2017 and strict specifications for market requirements under ISO 2451:2017.

In addition, the updates introduce ISO 34101 Parts 1 and 2, which outline requirements for sustainability management systems and performance metrics focusing on the economic, social and environmental aspects of production.

The remaining frameworks under ISO 34101 Parts 3 and 4 define the requirements for traceability and certification schemes.

“The adoption of international standards as Philippine National Standards is in line with good standardization practice and is consistent with the Philippines’ commitment to the World Trade Organization Technical Barriers to Trade agreement,” Catajay said.

Alongside these international food standards adoptions, the BPS Technical Committee on Halal Cosmetics and Toiletries (BPS/TC 90) has also circulated the new draft PNS on Halal oxidation hair dyes (DPNS 2310:2026) to concerned sectors for public comment.

Stakeholders are requested to submit their technical feedback on the draft, ensuring that any suggested text revisions or modifications indicate the preferred wordings along with the relevant clause numbers. / PHILEXPORT