Public market vendors to see slight increase in rental fees

A TOTAL of 700 active stall holders in Mandaue City’s public market will soon experience a small increase in daily rental fees, a city official said.

The adjustment, ranging from P20 to P50, is part of the city’s adoption of a new market code, which needs approval from the council.

The increase aims to address maintenance costs and facility improvements, ultimately improving the market experience for both vendors and customers, Hyll Retuya, assistant head of the Mandaue Traffic Enforcement Agency (TEAM), told reporters on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

Retuya was part of the groups that made amendments to the Mandaue City Market Code in 2011 and 2019.

The current daily rental rates for market stalls vary depending on location, with fees ranging from P70 to P90 for prime stalls located at corners or along the market’s edges, while regular stalls. positioned at the center charge P50 to P70, according to Retuya.

Retuya added that the term “prime” applies to stalls in premium spots such as corners, where vendors generally receive more foot traffic, while the “regular” stalls are typically located in the middle sections of the market.

Retuya said that all additional revenue generated from the rental increases would go to the city’s general fund.

The increase comes amid the Mandaue City Government’s ongoing efforts to implement a new market code.

Councilor Oscar del Castillo’s committee on markets is overseeing the process.

“The meeting last week was supposed to adopt the new market code. It’s been long overdue, since the last meeting with the Mandaue City Market Authority (MCMA) was last year,” Retuya said in Cebuano. “But for some reason, the meeting was deferred. Now, we have to wait for another MCMA meeting to finalize the adoption of the code.”

The current Mandaue City Market Code was last amended in 2019. Since then, market conditions and operational needs have shifted, prompting the city to revisit the code to better accommodate the demands of both vendors and customers.

The Mandaue City Public Market has over 1,000 stalls, but only about 700 are occupied.

The new market code, once adopted, is expected to introduce amendments regarding daily rental limits, specifically in cases where vendors exceed their daily operating hours.

Tricycle terminal

Aside from the rental hike, Retuya also revealed a proposal to improve tricycle services in the area.

The plan includes establishing a tricycle terminal across from Colonnade Supermarket and another terminal adjacent to the public market.

The two terminals would cater to different groups of tricycle drivers, specifically those from Ibabao-Estancia, Opao, Looc, and Cambaro.

However, the Mandaue City Tricycle Drivers Federation has been pushing to unify the two groups and consolidate the terminals, with the goal of eventually having both groups operate from a single terminal located on B. Ceniza Street, next to the market’s left wing.

Retuya added that the federation is working on the necessary documentation to support the unification effort. Once the paperwork is completed, they plan to pass a resolution to open the terminal to all tricycle drivers within Zone 3, the term applied to tricycle drivers plying the Ibabao-Estancia, Opao, Looc and Cambaro routes.

“We plan to pass a resolution to open the terminal to all tricycle drivers from Zone 3. The documentation is currently being arranged, and we hope to approve the resolution in the next session,” said Retuya.

Both vendors and tricycle drivers are expected to benefit from these changes, which aim to create a more efficient and supportive environment for small businesses operating in the public market. / CAV