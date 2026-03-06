Public remarks on P1.2B tax case vs Apo Land 'could weaken province’s legal position'

PUBLICLY alluding that the Cebu Provincial Government is losing its P1.218-billion tax dispute with Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC) could weaken the province’s legal position as the Provincial Board (PB) reviews a proposed P211.56-million compromise settlement, an official said.

PB ex-officio member Celestino Martinez III said such pronouncements are “premature and unnecessary” as the PB studies the proposal that would reduce ALQC’s tax assessment from P1.218 billion.

“My concern is the pronouncements being made publicly alluding to the idea that Province is on the losing end of the case which was both premature and unnecessary. Such statements place the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in a difficult and potentially prejudicial position by creating the impression that the Province has no alternative but to accept the proposed P200 million settlement instead of pursuing the P1.2 billion obligation owed to it,” read a portion of Martinez’s statement.

“This narrative could weaken the Province’s legal position and undermines the interests that the Provincial Government is duty-bound to protect,” he added.

The compromise proposal endorsed by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has been transmitted to the PB and is now under review by its joint committees before it is taken up in plenary.

Based on the February 23 PB session agenda, a resolution was included in the agenda authored by Fourth District Board Member Nelson Mondigo but was deferred during the same day regular session. (CDF)