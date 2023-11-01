Public reminded: Follow rules set for Kalag-kalag

TO ENSURE a safe observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days this year, a police officer reminded the public to comply with the rules and regulations in place.
Minglanilla Police Staff Sergeant Charrisse Gumandal, a representative from Minglanilla Police Station, told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, that as of Wednesday morning, there have been no reports of untoward incidents in any of the cemeteries in the municipality.
Minglanilla has four private cemeteries and one public cemetery all located in Poblacion Ward 3.
Gumandal urged the public not to attempt to deceive police personnel by concealing liquor in water bottles.
She said following the rules set in place, especially regarding the prohibition of liquor, would ensure a smooth and safe observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.
The rules include not bringing in bladed weapons, liquor, gambling paraphernalia, and large sound systems.
Gumandal said the public should bring enough food and water, sun protection, and own plastic garbage bags.
She added that there will be no overnight stay inside the cemeteries.
Cemeteries will be open only until 12 midnight, so by 10 p.m., the public will be advised to go home.
Meanwhile, the local government of Minglanilla provided free public utility vehicle rides for those without transportation services, offering transportation from the municipal hall to the public cemetery. (AML)