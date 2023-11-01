Public reminded: Follow rules set for Kalag-kalag

TO ENSURE a safe observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days this year, a police officer reminded the public to comply with the rules and regulations in place.

Minglanilla Police Staff Sergeant Charrisse Gumandal, a representative from Minglanilla Police Station, told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, that as of Wednesday morning, there have been no reports of untoward incidents in any of the cemeteries in the municipality.

Minglanilla has four private cemeteries and one public cemetery all located in Poblacion Ward 3.

Gumandal urged the public not to attempt to deceive police personnel by concealing liquor in water bottles.