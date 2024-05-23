Public schools given a ‘fresh’ look

TWENTY-ONE schools in Cebu City that will be used as billeting quarters for an estimated 12,000 athletes, coaches and chaperones in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 will be repaired and repainted.

“These biletting schools are the biggest schools in the city. Majority of students are studying in these institutions, they will be directly benefited,” said Adolf Aguilar, assistant schools division superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City.

“These repairs are not only intended for Palarong Pambansa 2024, but for the cleanliness of the facilities and to encourage students to go to school,” Aguilar said referring to the 249 buildings that had been fixed as of Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Aguilar said many of the structures had been worn out.

“We are on the go,” he added.

Aguilar told SunStar Cebu that they are in the process of evaluating the lapses that transpired during the recent Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) event.

“We have practiced open communication with Cebu City and the Department of Education, and we are looking forward to giving solutions to the problems during Cviraa,” said Aguilar.

He added that they aim to improve on health services, traffic management, and security during the national games.

Aguilar said an P11 million budget proposal to the organizing committee of the Palarong Pambansa will be used partly for tumblers, t-shirts and hygiene kits that will be given to the athletes and their official companions.

While other sports equipment, medals, and trophies are still up for bidding. / DPC