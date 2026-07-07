Public schools in CV lack guidance counselors

DEPARTMENT of Education (DepEd) 7 Director Arturo Bayocot addressed the shortage of licensed guidance counselors in Central Visayas schools, attributing the many vacant positions to DepEd’s uncompetitive salary offers and the stringent qualification requirements for obtaining a guidance counselor license.

The shortage of guidance counselors gained attention in the wake of the school shooting in Tacloban City, after Cebu City Councilor Paul Labra II revealed that only seven registered guidance counselors are serving 107 public elementary and high schools in Cebu City, leaving teachers to take on counseling roles despite the increasing demand for mental health support.

According to Bayocot, one of the primary reasons for the shortage of licensed guidance counselors is the limited number of professionals in the field due to the rigorous requirements for obtaining a professional license.

Under Republic Act (RA) 9258, or the Guidance and Counseling Act of 2004, applicants must hold a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from a Commission on Higher Education (Ched)-recognized and accredited institution to qualify for the licensure examination.

Monthly salaries

Bayocot said that DepEd’s salary offers are also not attractive to applicants.

Based on the 2026 Department of Budget and Management (DBM) third tranche monthly salary schedule, School Counselor Associate I (Salary Grade 11) receives a starting monthly salary of P31,705, while School Counselor Associate II (SG 12) receives P33,947. School Counselor Associate III and IV (both SG 14) each receive P38,764, while School Counselor Associate V (SG 15) receives P42,178.

A School Counselor I (SG 16) receives a starting monthly salary of P45,694, School Counselor II (SG 18) receives P53,818, School Counselor III (SG 20) receives P66,052 and School Counselor IV (SG 22) receives P81,769.

Meanwhile, a School Division Counselor (SG 24) receives a starting monthly salary of P102,603.

“After earning a master’s degree and passing the licensure examination, they enter DepEd only to receive a salary that is equivalent to that of a Teacher I. Because of that, many find it difficult to accept the position,” Bayocot said in Tagalog during the Kapihan sa Philippine Information Agency on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at the DepEd Ecotech in Cebu City.

The DepEd has requested the creation of 10,000 items to help address the shortage of guidance counselors in public schools. The move follows the approval of the qualification standards for school counselor positions by the Civil Service Commission under RA 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act. / Gervie Paluga, UP Cebu Intern