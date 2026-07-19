Public schools in Toledo now 100% internet-ready

By Niel Fujil B. Eguna

ALL 67 public schools under the Department of Education (DepEd) Toledo City are now connected to the internet following the completion of a division-wide network infrastructure project that aims to strengthen information and communications technology (ICT) integration in teaching and learning.

The project, completed in July 2026, began in March 2025 after Division Information Technology Officer (ITO) Jessell Tandugon conducted a comprehensive assessment of the ICT and connectivity needs of the division's 50 elementary and 17 secondary schools upon assuming office in 2025 upon the order of Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Joseph Irwin Lagura.

The assessment revealed that while many schools had internet access in their offices, classroom connectivity remained a major challenge, limiting teachers' ability to integrate ICT into instruction.

"We are trying to address the concern nga ang naay internet is ang office ra gyud. Sa pag-analyze nato sa mga underlying issues reported sa curriculum, naa gyud problem sa ICT integration in teaching kay wala may internet sa classroom. Naa sa office, naa pud sa ICT room, pero wala sa classroom. Mao na ang among gi-address," Tandugon said.

One of the project's key features is its seamless roaming capability, allowing authorized users to automatically connect to the network even when they transfer to another public school within the division.

"Key feature allows users to connect bisan asa sila nga classroom, maka-connect ra gihapon. Tanan nga corners, tanan nga areas sa schools maka-connect ang users -- ang atong learners ug teachers. Dili ra siya limited ana: pag moadto pud ta sa ubang schools, maka-connect ra gihapon. Mao ni ang gitawag nato og Division Centralized School Network Infrastructure. Kini ang mi-address sa atong concerns during trainings because liberal na siya," Tandugon said.

He said such initiative is a unique implementation that enables internet connectivity across schools within the division, removing barriers to connectivity and, to his knowledge, is not yet being implemented in other schools divisions in Cebu or the entire DepEd.

The project was also completed with zero labor cost for network installation. Instead of hiring external technicians, the division utilized on-the-job trainees from Consolatrix College of Toledo City and Cebu Technological University-Naga Campus, who were trained and supervised by the division ITO throughout the implementation.

Tandugon mentioned that the division ITO "also developed a web monitoring, allowing the office and all ICT school coordinators to monitor the status of their networks, providing quick repairs and maintenance assistance before the school even requested it."

With all 67 public schools now connected to the internet, the division has shifted its focus to the next phase of its digital transformation program -- the establishment of computer laboratories in every public school.

According to Tandugon, funding has already been approved for the first 19 schools.

"Provision of school computer laboratories sa tanan nato nga schools. As of the moment, sa 67 schools, nakapa-approve nata og funding for 19 schools worth P1.2 million through the Special Education Fund. Mao na ang among sunod nga gi-lobby aron magamit gyud nila ang internet sa classroom," he said.

Tandugon also shared that ongoing ICT initiatives include the provision of laptops for all non-teaching personnel, and the phased distribution of laptops to teaching personnel. These initiatives are expected to be completed within the next three years. (Niel Fujil B. Eguna, Contributor)