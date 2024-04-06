Public schools ordered to shift to alternative delivery modes

THE Department of Education (DepEd) 7 has mandated all schools under basic education to shift to alternative delivery modes, as face-to-face (F2F) classes were suspended until further notice.

In a phone interview on Saturday, April 6, 2024, DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez told SunStar Cebu that his memorandum issued on Friday, April 5, was addressed to all public schools within Cebu Island, including public schools in highly urbanized cities.

He said his memorandum was in line with the declaration of Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Friday to suspend F2F classes across the province due to the high heat index recorded in recent days that may potentially pose a risk to the health and safety of pupils and students while inside the schools.

The heat index is the temperature the human body feels when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Jimenez said he also took into consideration the inputs of parents and guardians, some of whom preferred F2F classes despite the present weather condition.

He said his memorandum was also in line with DepEd Order 37 series of 2022 and Memorandum OUOPS 2024-04-02477.

“Ang ato lang gihuna-huna nga there shall be balance sa learning sa mga bata ug ang safety sa tanan (We made sure that we balance the children’s learning and their safety),” he said.

Jimenez said public schools in Cebu City will follow his memorandum unless Mayor Michael Rama comes up with a separate directive.

It will be the same in chartered cities, such as Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, he added.

The DepEd 7 director said private schools’ administrators have the discretion to implement his memorandum.

Public school teachers and administrators have been urged to shift to online classes or distance learning using printed and digitized modules as a delivery mode of learning, depending on the situation and location of the institution.

However, he reminded parents and guardians to monitor the completion of the academic tasks of the children while at home.

“Reminders sa mga ginikanan nga atimanon gyud ang atong mga bata... ilabi na basin maglakaw-lakaw sa gawas, mag-sige na noon og tabanog sa alas dose sa udtong tutok,” Jimenez said.

(We would like to remind parents to make sure their children are studying... They might end up walking around outside or flying a kite at high noon.)

Jimenez said the shift will not affect the number of required school days, as the days when students learn under the alternative mode of delivery are considered school days.

The 2023-2024 school year is scheduled to end on May 31, he said.

Governor Garcia’s order came after 22 local government units (LGUs), 20 of which are under the Provincial Government’s jurisdiction, declared that they were suspending F2F classes and modifying the delivery mode of learning.

The 22 LGUs are the municipalities of Asturias, Badian, Balamban, Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Medellin, Minglanilla, Poro, Ronda, San Fernando, San Remigio, Sibonga, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, and the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Naga, Talisay and Toledo.

They have implemented alternative delivery modes of learning, such as shifting to online or modular printed modes, adjusting to half-day class hours, and adopting a blended learning approach, based on the locations of schools, and considering internet connectivity. Mandaue City, which first implemented the blended learning approach, has altered it and mandated the suspension of F2F classes.

The Cebu City Government, however, has granted school principals the discretion to suspend F2F classes. Mayor Rama also proposed a shift to partial F2F classes from 6 to 11 a.m.

According to the weather bureau Pagasa Visayas’ forecast on Saturday, the heat index in Cebu was 38 degrees Celsius.

A heat index that ranges from 42 degrees Celsius to 51 degrees Celsius is considered dangerous as it can cause heat cramps and exhaustion, and may even lead to a heat stroke, which can be potentially fatal. / EHP