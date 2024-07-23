Public supports reopening of Cebu City Sports Center

THE reopening of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, has garnered support from various athletes and regular runners.

Athletes, coaches and regular runners who wanted to use the oval are now welcome to run, exercise or train at the CCSC.

Jamela Famado, a 14-year-old athlete, said that she and her team are grateful for the reopening of the CCSC, as it provides them a safe and comfortable space for training.

"Nindot na joggingan, nya komportable ra kaayo. Kinahanglan lang gyud usbon ang mga rubber nga nangapaksit na," Famado said in the interview with SunStar Cebu.

Her coach, Niel Divera, agreed, saying the re-opening of the oval provides them comfort because when it was closed, they had to find another area to train.

"For the last year, wa mi tarong praktisanan nya bisan asa ra mi so risgo kaayo. Para ni sa athletics team nga naa gyud silay tarong nga ka praktisan," Divera said.

The quality of the oval appears to be not so impressive, though, as it has a lot of rubber errors.

Divera said the track already has destroyed rubbers that need immediate repairs because it is dangerous for the athletes.

Entrance fee at the CCSC also remains affordable at P20 for regulars and P15 for athletes, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and students.

"Sakto ra gyud nga sa adult ug sa student kay naa pud bayay sweldoanan nga maintenance kay luoy sad sila kung pananglitan wa pa ni na open ron, duna pud baya silay pamilya, duna puy kinahanglan. Malipay pud ang mga nagtrabaho diri kay masweldoan pud sila," said Divera when asked about the entrance fees.

Meanwhile, Dominic Rosales, a regular runner at the CCSC, said he is happy with the reopening of the oval, saying it is a good and safe place for them to run. (Grezel Balbutin/VSU intern and Jessa Magbutay/NWWSU intern)