Public told: Expect traffic in areas near cemeteries

CEBU City’s Traffic Management Committee (TMC) said the public should expect light to moderate traffic in areas near and leading to cemeteries on the first day of "Kalag-Kalag" celebration.

Councilor Rey Gealon, TMC chairman, told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, that all Cebu City Transportation Office traffic enforcers have been deployed to direct traffic flow pursuant to TMC's approved traffic management plan.

Gealon said more than 600 personnel were deployed to key areas, which include Carreta, Calamba, Pardo, Queen City Memorial Gardens, Labangon, Cebu Memorial Park, Chinese Cemetery, Golden Haven, and Veterans Cemetery. (RJM)