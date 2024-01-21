Public urged to reflect on childlike innocence, humility

MSGR. Roberto Alesna highlighted on Sunday, January 21, 2024, an incident where Jesus expressed indignation toward his disciples.

In the Gospel, as stressed by Alesna, Jesus emphasized the importance of welcoming children, saying the kingdom of God belongs to those with childlike innocence.

Alesna said this revelation prompted reflection on the disciples' behavior, who, like those today, debated their importance and vied for proximity to Jesus. Sadly, they dismissed children, appearing protective but selfishly seeking exclusive attention.

“In other words, they are selfish,” Alesna said.

He drew attention to the paradox of cruelty in the weak, quoting Leo Roskin, and connected it to why Jesus was upset with the disciples for preventing children from approaching Him.

“It is the weak who are cruel. Gentleness can only be expected from the strong,” Leo Roskin said, as quoted by Alesna.

Referencing Matthew 18:1-5;10, where disciples inquire about greatness, Alesna said Jesus elevates a child, emphasizing their trust, obedience, and hopeful nature as virtues for the Kingdom of God.

Drawing parallels, he also pointed to Señor Santo Niño as a prime example, highlighting Jesus' humble birth as a child, emphasizing the significance of love freely given.

Alesna presided the Holy Mass at the South Road Properties before the start of the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown Sunday, January 21, 2024. (AML)